Primas (PST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $334,057.00

Primas (PST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $444,798.29 and $334,057.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00290440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000957 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

