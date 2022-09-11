Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0470

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $905.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

