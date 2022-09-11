Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.