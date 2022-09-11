Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.