Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 240.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 275.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

