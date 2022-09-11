Project Inverse 24-Hour Volume Tops $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse (CRYPTO:XIV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,928 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

