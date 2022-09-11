Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $85.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

