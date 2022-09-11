Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

Propy (PRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003354 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and $1.11 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

