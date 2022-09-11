ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. 192,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,474,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,326.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 252,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $8,977,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

