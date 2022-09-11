Proton Price Up 0.7% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $2.21 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,856,124,741 coins and its circulating supply is 13,856,038,762 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

