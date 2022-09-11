Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 270 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.