Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 367 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,782,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DVY opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.