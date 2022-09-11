Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Block were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,812 shares of company stock worth $25,586,153. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Block stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

