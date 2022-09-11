Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

