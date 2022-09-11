Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 897 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

