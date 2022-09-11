Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

