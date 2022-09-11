Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 5,821 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in CEVA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 722.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.