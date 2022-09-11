Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $309,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

