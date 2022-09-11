PUBLISH Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.33 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $158,184.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067785 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075735 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

