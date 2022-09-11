PuddingSwap Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PuddingSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.