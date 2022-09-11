Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

