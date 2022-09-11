PumaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $3.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

