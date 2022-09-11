PureFi Protocol (UFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,072.00

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $393,823.27 and approximately $68,072.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,410,080 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
