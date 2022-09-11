PUTinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,997.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $5,997.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.