Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

