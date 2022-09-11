Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

