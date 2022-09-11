Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Brother Industries stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

