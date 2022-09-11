Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reduced by Analyst

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Skillsoft in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Skillsoft by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

