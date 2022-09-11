Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.