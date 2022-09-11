Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.59 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

