Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Raised by Analyst

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.33 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $4,431,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.