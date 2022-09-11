Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

EAT opened at $29.65 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

