Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PLAY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.