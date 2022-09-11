Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 1.4 %

AIMC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

