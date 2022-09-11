Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion.

Equitable Stock Up 1.7 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Equitable stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.