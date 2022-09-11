Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

