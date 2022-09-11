QANplatform (QANX) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $176,879.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,576,512 coins. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

