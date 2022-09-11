QASH (QASH) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

QASH (QASH) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. QASH has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $48,659.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

