QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.80

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as low as $27.99. QNB shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,622 shares changing hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.