Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.94

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 9957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

