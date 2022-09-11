Quant Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $103.40 or 0.00480045 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $24.08 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.
About Quant
QNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
