Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.44 or 0.00498444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $23.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
