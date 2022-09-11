Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

