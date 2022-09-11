Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

