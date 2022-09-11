Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $15,339.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.58 or 0.08082465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00178112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00287900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00730303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00599847 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,568,094 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

