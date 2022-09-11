Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

QUMU opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 143.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

