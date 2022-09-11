Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.63. Qumu shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 68,474 shares.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qumu by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

