Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,918,140 shares of company stock worth $1,457,354. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

