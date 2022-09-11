Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Radian Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RDN opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

