Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

