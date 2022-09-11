Railgun (RAIL) One Day Volume Tops $269,311.00

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Railgun coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a total market cap of $39.78 million and $269,311.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun (CRYPTO:RAIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

